Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
2:45 p.m. — Steuben/DeKalb Joint Drainage Board, Steuben County Community Center, Commissioner’s Room, Suite 2H.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Friday
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Commission on Public Records, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
2 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
