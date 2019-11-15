WATERLOO — The Town of Waterloo needs nearly $9 million in improvements to its wastewater collection and treatment systems, an engineer told the council on Tuesday.
Curt White of Midwestern Engineers delivered the results of a study his company conducted over the past several months, using a $45,000 federal grant.
He recommended adding a wet weather treatment system at the town’s wastewater plant along the west bank of Cedar Creek.
The system would handle excess sewage during wet weather with “a minimum level of treatment” to meet pollution standards. He estimated its cost at $1.3 million.
“That’s kind of the way most communities are going nowadays,” instead of trying to eliminate all storm water from sanitary sewers, White said. “This report says, ‘Let’s get it all out to the treatment plant and treat it all.’”
“There’s a whole lot of water coming into Waterloo’s sewer system through inflow and infiltration,” White said. He defined inflow as large sources of leaks, with infiltration occurring in hundreds or thousands of small leaks.
The report identified 15 projects to eliminate the worst leaks for just under $2 million.
At the wastewater treatment plant, “many of the components have exceeded their useful life,” although their life has been extended by the staff, White said.
He estimated it would cost $4.08 million “to bring this plant totally up to speed.”
Finally, he said, Waterloo has seven points where sanitary sewers could overflow into the creek during heavy rains, although only one such event has occurred this year.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires eliminating all seven potential overflow sites, which the study estimates would cost $1.8 million.
“Don’t be alarmed by the staggering numbers,” White told the council, adding, “Every community has the same issues.”
Town Manager Tena Woenker said the city is under an agreed order with IDEM to reduce sewage overflows. She said town officials recently had a “difficult” meeting with the environmental agency.
“They are really cracking down on us, so they want to see some of this done — fast, like five years. We wanted to stretch it over 10 so we could afford it better, but they’re pretty adamant,” Woenker said.
However, said, “If we can spread this over time, we should not have much trouble doing this.” She said the town is in a good position because it paid off a previous sewer bond in December 2018.
For the next projects, she said a timeline could see construction in 2023. The town could seek a low-interest loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
