AUBURN — The Auburn Plan Commission approved two parking lot development plans and tabled discussion on two other petitions at Tuesday’s meeting.
At the request of City Planner Jim Cadoret, a rezoning request and primary plat approval of 11.909 acres of land on the north side of C.R. 36A, west of Indiana Avenue, were tabled until a future meeting.
The petitioner, Kristen Macy, on behalf of Fall Creek Development Corp., is requesting the land — which is in Auburn's extra-territorial jurisdiction area and is currently zoned agricultural — be changed to planned development area.
According to drawings in the meeting notes that are posted on the City of Auburn’s website, the Fieldstone multi-family development would feature 26 duplexes and 15 two-story townhouse units.
Cadoret asked the matter be tabled — at the request of the developer — so a provision in Auburn’s Unified Development Ordinance that doesn’t permit changing agricultural land directly to a planned development district can be addressed.
“That language, in our opinion, my opinion, is really no longer applicable,” Cadoret said. “You should be able to come in and ask to do a planned district no matter what the zoning of the property is.
“If you start thinking about as the city is growing, the request this evening is one of other requests that we are currently talking about that are currently zoned agricultural.
“We need to address the issue, and we feel the way to best address the issue is to allow the zoning of any current property to be reclassified through the request of a planned development district,” he said.
Several bodies, including the plan commission and city council, would have to approve that language change. Cadoret believes the provision has existed since the 1980s.
“It’s not going to matter what it was zoned. All that’s going to matter is what you’re asking to do,” he said.
Cadoret said the Department of Building, Planning and Development would seek a text amendment to amend the language to allow property owners to rezone to a planned development district.
City Attorney Erik Weber said the amendment would first need to be approved before the project can move forward.
“At the very minimum, if it’s going to be done in April, there’s going to have to be a contingency that all of the development plan is contingent upon the city council passing whatever the amendments are recommended by this body,” Weber stated.
“If that happens, then this can be officially approved,” he said. “If it doesn’t get changed, it will be denied because it won’t be in compliance.
“I don’t know why (the language) is in there,” Weber continued. “I don’t know what purpose it serves at all.
“You guys can control the planned unit development, what you want to see. It gives you more flexibility. Getting rid of that is probably the best solution.”
A more cumbersome yet permissible option would allow the development group to ask that the property be rezoned from agricultural to a permitted use and then, once adopted, ask at another meeting that it be rezoned again to a planned development district.
Weber said the proposed Fieldstone development isn't the first and probably won't be the last to make a similar zoning request.
“There’s going to be another agricultural area — probably in this area because this was all recently auctioned off — that a developer may want to come in and want to develop because of its location.
“Then, we’d be back to the same situation again.”
In other business, two downtown parking lot development plans submitted by Joe Gabet of Foresight Consulting on behalf of Gotham Holdings LLC, received unanimous approval.
The parking lots are located at the northwest and northeast corners of 6th and Cedar streets.
The northeast lot will have 26 parking spaces, including two ADA-compliant spaces and accessible from 5th and 6th streets only. A current entrance from Cedar Street will be eliminated as part of the reconstruction.
Gabet said that lot will be private parking only and is designed to support any future development of the former YMCA property.
The northwest lot will have 17 parking spaces, including one ADA-compliant space, with access from Cedar and 6th streets.
Gabet said this lot will support an adjacent building for an unnamed fresh food market type of business.
While both development plans were approved with conditions, the Plan Commission added a condition that eliminates a diagonal space on 6th Street.
Concerned the space could result in collisions with vehicles either entering or leaving by the 6th Street access, another diagonal space will be created further east.
A development plan for Belle Tire, to be located on lot 5 of the proposed Auburn Crossing subdivision, was tabled. Also tabled were primary plat and development plans for Dollar General, to be located on S.R. 8, east of Smith Drive.
