AUBURN — RM Auctions is gearing up for Auburn Spring, scheduled for May 7-9 as the first of its two annual sales at the historic Auburn Auction Park, the company said.
A spring tradition for collector car enthusiasts across the country, the 2020 sale will see approximately 400 collector cars, ranging from American classics to European sports cars, muscle, hot rods, customs, and modern collectibles, as well as a wide array of memorabilia, go under the auctioneer’s hammer, RM Auctions said.
Leading the early sale highlights are two significant, single-owner collections, The Bill Akin Collection and The Roadmaster Collection.
Offered entirely without reserve, the collection of enthusiast, historian and Indianapolis race car restorer Mr. Bill Akin features 11 automobiles, highlighted by Indianapolis 500 roadsters, hot rods, and street machines.
As a teenager, Akin often listened to the Indy 500 race on the radio, which inspired him to later find and restore a handful of the cars to their racing glory.
Akin bought his first Indy 500 race car, the 1960 Epperly, nearly 40 years ago. The roadster made its debut at the 1961 Indy 500 with American racing champion Lloyd Ruby behind the wheel, taking eighth place overall. It returned for 1962 500-mile race, piloted by Don Branson, and then again in 1963, driven by Bobby Marshman. Akin acquired the in the late 1980s. He presented the racer at the 2013 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where it was awarded Best In Class for the Post War Indy Roadsters category, as well as the Tony Hulman Preservation Award.
Another highlight from Akin’s collection is the 1953 Kurtis 500 B Indianapolis, built by Frank Kurtis and equipped with a 270-cubic-inch Offenhauser engine. Jimmy Davies qualified the car for the 1953 and 1955 Indy 500 races, finishing 10th and third, respectively. Akin meticulously restored the car and showed it at the 2010 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, also achieving Best In Class and the Tony Hulman award, as well as at the 2011 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, where it was awarded Best In Class.
A 1961 Epperly also joins the Auburn Spring lineup, wearing the No. 54 Bryant Heating and Cooling Special insignia it wore in the 1962 Indy 500, where it was piloted by Bobby Marshman and finished fifth. The 1961 Epperly was presented at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and earned second in the Indy Revolution class and the Tony Hulman trophy.
RM Auctions estimates the sale price for each of the Indy racers at $350,000-$450,000.
The Akin Collection also features several hot rods, including a big-block 1940 Ford Coupe that appeared in the October 1980 issue of Hot Rod Magazine and was selected as one of the most influential rods of the past 20 years in the early 1990s. Its estimated sale price is $25,000-$35,000.
Building on the success of The Roadmaster Collection at RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction in January, RM Auctions will present the next offering of 31 Buicks from the collection without reserve at Auburn Spring. Ranging from 1911-1987, The Roadmaster Collection chronicles the evolution of Buick, with its diverse lineup made up of Brass Era motor cars, racers, low-production convertibles and muscle cars.
