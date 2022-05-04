AUBURN — Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association will present May’s First Friday this week.
This Friday will feature activities in downtown Auburn from 5-8 p.m. There will be live music by Austin Marsh at the Auburn Atrium, theater performances by Excelsior Arts Academy on 6th Street and horse-drawn carriage rides that will pick-up on Jackson Street next to the James Cultural Plaza, with a drop at the Eckhart Public Library for a garden tour of native plants.
The Linger Longer Block Party will be on 6th Street with children’s activities including plantings, crayon and chalk coloring. Members of FFA, 4-H and Master Gardeners will be on hand.
The library will present Stories Afoot, with this month’s book, “Plant the Tiny Seed” by Christie Matheson.
There will be special milk shakes and a theme dessert offered at 9th Street Brew. The Olive Twist will offer samples of a caprese appetizer and will give away recipes.
For a complete list of all participating locations and sponsorship and donation opportunities, visit AuburnMainStreet.org or contact executivedirector@AuburnMainStreet.org.
