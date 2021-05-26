WATERLOO — Goats are messy, fussy eaters.
That helped Matthias Hefty, a freshman at DeKalb High School, win an award in last week’s Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
Hefty’s project to build a better goat feeder captured fourth place in the Engineering Mechanics category of the prestigious fair, which involved more than 1,800 young scientists from 49 U.S. states and 64 nations.
Hefty operates a goat farm, Acacia Ranch Show Goats, on his family’s property in rural Auburn.
He noticed that his goats were wasting a lot of hay.
“I wanted to solve that problem, which got me into this project,” he said this week.
When goats put their mouths into a feeding station, “They just grab as much as they can at once and pull it out,” he explained. “Once it falls to the ground, goats are actually extremely picky, so they will not eat the hay.”
You can’t even fool them by returning the dropped hay to the feeder.
“They know that it’s not good hay, and they don’t eat it,” he said.
Hefty needed a feeder of the perfect size to reduce waste.
“I decided I wanted to build my own … that could be just as effective, as well as help me save money,” he said.
“With my feeder, the size of the gap was just a little bit bigger than the mouth, so when they put their mouths in, they can only pull out enough that can fit in their mouth … so the feed will not fall to the ground,” he said.
The average price for a commercially made feeder to meet Hefty’s needs is $56. He built his for $15.90 in materials, with solid wood construction.
“The sturdiness of the feeder is very good for goats, especially since they love to stand on the feeders,” Hefty said.
“It’s helped me reduce hay waste, and also helped me save money for college,” he said about his feeder.
The science kicked in when Hefty used statistics to prove his feeder saves money — more than $15 per year per goat — and that it is 85% efficient.
His science fair journey began with taking first place in the DeKalb Central Science Fair in February.
At the regional science fair in March, he placed first in engineering, won the Purdue College of Agriculture Award and qualified for the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
“The judges were also very constructive in giving me good advice at regionals,” he said. “They gave me very good advice on how to make my project better, and I used that advice,” by refining his data.
In the state science fair in late March, Hefty won first place overall among ninth-graders and the Purdue University College of Agriculture Excellence in Agriculture Best of Show Award. He qualified to enter this month’s international fair.
In Zoom meetings with state judges after the competition, “They were very helpful in making sure we were prepared to go on to the national level,” Hefty said. The international fair was judged virtually for the first time in its history of more than 70 years.
“Overall, the judging went great, and I thought it was a great experience, especially since it was virtual,” he said about the international fair. When judges complimented his presentation, “I told them I was a freshman, and they were very impressed with my speaking skills.”
With his $500 prize from the international fair, Hefty has earned more than $1,800 in awards for his science project — a lot of hay.
Goats have been good to Hefty in other competitions this spring. In April, he teamed with his older sister, Sydney, to win a $3,000 first prize in the business division of Trine University’s annual Innovation Challenge. Their business raises show goats to sell to 4-H members throughout the region.
The siblings’ business also won the Innovate WithIn Region 8 competition, earning $1,000 and a trip to Arizona. They advanced to the Innovate WithIn state competition in June.
Competing in the international science fair has become a Hefty family tradition. Sydney qualified in 2018 and this year. Their father, David, participated in 1994 and 1995. So did two cousins, Leah Hefty and Kayleigh Warner.
Matthias Hefty said his family “pushed me to find something for my farm that I could do a project on, and that’s how I found the idea of doing a hay feeder.”
Science fair judges can expect to learn more about goats in the future.
“Anything I can build to increase the effectiveness of my goat farm is what I will probably look into for next year,” Hefty said about his next science project.
He’s already thinking about building a better exhaust fan to reduce ammonia levels.
“I know that affects the growth rate of my goats,” he said. “I raise meat goats, so it’s really important to have fast-growing, healthy goats.”
He added, “My goal is to keep looking into science fair and keep doing these projects … also stick with FFA and sports and school to keep doing well in that … and come up with good projects that can help my farm.”
