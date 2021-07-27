ASHLEY — Hartland Winery of Ashley participated in the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition held June 15-17 near Keuka Lake, New York.
There were more than 1,750 entries, which were blind judged.
Hartland Winery entered six wines for competition. The grape from every wine was Indiana-grown, with five being grown in northeast Indiana and three in the vineyard at Hartland Winery. Hartland’s Marquette, Frontenac Gris, and Chambourcin wines received silver medals. Its Vignoles, LaCrescent and Norton wines received bronze medals.
“We are pleased to have medaled in the first year that we entered this competition, after taking a year off from competition in 2020,” said Alan Lockhart, winemaker and co-owner of Hartland Winery.
“It’s really great to have the acknowledgement that we are making good wine here in northeast Indiana,” said Brenda Lockhart, co-owner and tasting room manager.
The FLIWC is and annual event and a fundraiser for Camp Good Days and Special Times, Inc., which, for the past 42 years, have served more than 50,000 campers from 22 states and 36 foreign countries whose lives have been affected by cancer and sickle cell anemia. All programs and services are offered free of charge to the participants.
