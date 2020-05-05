AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life has been rescheduled from May 16 to Saturday, Aug. 22, due to COVID-19, organizers have announced.
The event will take place at the James Cultural Center in Auburn from 4-9 p.m. A survivor ceremony and a luminary ceremony as well as other activities are planned.
"Cancer doesn’t take a break during COVID-19, and we have to continue to fundraise to fund research to find the cure for cancer," said Relay volunteer Donna Seiler.
"We would encourage more teams to sign up and fund-raise. Or people can join teams already registered. We would encourage businesses and others to donate. You can buy luminaries on line, from team members or at relay for $10 each. All of this can be done at our site relayforlife.org/dekalbcountyin."
For more information, people may contact Amanda Thomas at athom102@gmail.com or Seiler at 927-0507.
