WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved summer school plans for the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.
Summer school students will be required to attend in-person instruction. All COVID-19 safety guidelines will remain in effect and change if necessary, based on guidelines from the DeKalb County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health, Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said.
Elementary and middle school summer school remediation will take place June 1-25. Student breakfasts and lunches and transportation will be provided. Elementary summer school will run from 8-11 a.m. daily. Middle school summer school will be from 7:30-11:30 a.m.
Elementary course offerings will be reading and literature and mathematics. Middle school course offerings will be language arts and mathematics.
The plans are subject to change, pending enrollment numbers and staff availability, Vaughn noted.
The board also authorized Vaughn to post for and hire the necessary staff for the programs. At the elementary level, this includes up to 15 certified teachers, eight paraprofessionals, one school nurse and one office employee. Staffing for the middle school program includes up to nine certified teachers, nine paraprofessionals, one school nurse and one office employee.
High school summer school will be June 1-28 with morning sessions from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and afternoon sessions from 12:15-4:15 p.m. Transportation will be provided for the morning sessions, with transportation for the afternoon sessions to be determined at a later date, the board heard.
Credit-recovery classes will be offered in algebra I and II; English 9, 10, 11 and 12; and geometry. Economics and government will be available for the class of 2022 and sixth-semester graduates. Other course offerings include advanced concert band; health; physical education I and II; and supervised agriculture experience.
The board approved posting for and hiring up to 20 teachers and up to three paraprofessionals for the high school course offerings.
Vaughn said the district hopes to notify parents close to the beginning of May if it is recommended that their children attend remediation programs.
Also Tuesday:
• The board voted to accept a donation of $11,400 to the DeKalb Middle School athletic department from Kelly York of The North Eastern Group realty and Steve Hostetter of Bailey & Wood mortgage lender.
The donation will be used to purchase a scorer’s table and 50 chairs that will be used during the school’s indoor sports seasons. In exchange for the donation, the board granted a request from York and Hostetter to advertise their business services on the table.
• The board voted to accept four Come Back Stronger grants awarded to the district’s preschool program from Early Learning Indiana and supported by the Lilly Endowment. The preschool programs at Country Meadow, J.R. Watson and McKenney-Harrison elementary schools each will receive $9,000. Waterloo’s preschool classroom will receive $13,500.
The grant opportunity was created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to support early learning facilities and classrooms, the board heard.
• The board approved purchasing 1,000 Chromebooks from Trafera, previously known as Firefly Computers, for $266,000. The new Chromebooks will replenish student devices that will be retired, said the district’s Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider.
While Trafera was the only bidder on the project, it is one the district has “a great history with,” Snider said.
• The district will use May 27 as a makeup day for Feb. 17 when schools were closed for a snow day.
• The board approved a $1 increase to the district’s preschool school daily fee. The fee for 2021-22 will be $12 per day for a full-pay student, $6 per day for a half-pay student; and free for qualifying students.
• The board voted to add an additional full-time staff member to the district’s maintenance team. Snider said with a district of more than 3,400 students, more than 500 staff members, six school buildings, 10 other buildings and many acres that come with each location, the district needs to increase its current maintenance staff from five to six.
• High school instrumental and vocal students will travel to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, March 18-23, 2022. The board approved the trip, where students will participate in music clinics and will perform in parades for visitors at the park.
• The board approved a guaranteed maximum price amendment to the “construction manager as constructor” contract awarded in January to Fetters Construction for the J.R. Watson Elementary School courtyard project for $546,378. Snider noted the complete cost of $645,511, which includes several soft-cost items, design fees and initial costs for a bond issuance, is well within the funds remaining in a 2019 general obligation bond to accomplish the project. Snider said construction on the courtyard could start as soon as next week.
• Superintendent Steve Teders reported 13% of the district’s students still are learning remotely. Teders said the district is planning in-person attendance for the fall of 2021 and will continue to follow health protocols.
• Teders announced a community meeting to discuss facilities upgrades will take place April 5 at 6 p.m. at DeKalb Middle School. Teders said the district hopes to livestream the meeting for those who cannot attend in person.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirements of: high school science teacher Susan Zuber; high school secretary Katherine Rufner; and high school guidance counselor Michael Muter.
The board accepted the resignations of: high school boys basketball coach Rod Cone; food service employee Angela Schaper; middle school paraprofessional Kyle Zabarsky; Waterloo kindergarten teacher Kim Darnielle; food service employee Tina Helbert; high school cheer coach Mackenzie Snider; high school unified track coach Kelly Beakas; and high school freshman boys basketball coach Damian Disque.
The board approved the appointments of: middle school custodian Benton Miller; high school language facilitators/interpreters Ciara Pulliam and Luke Lechel; McKenney-Harrison longterm substitutes Melody Courtney and Emily Hamman; central office payroll specialist Cheryl Erwin; high school unified track assistant coaches Michael Anderson, Pauline Gowins and Amanda Kelley; and high school assistant track coach Jesse Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.