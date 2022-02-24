AUBURN — The final decision of a lawsuit filed against the Auburn Common Council by Auburn Mayor Mike Ley now lies in the hands of Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, who was appointed as a special judge in the case.
After a five-hour court proceeding on Feb. 16, legal counsel on both sides submitted their findings in the case on Wednesday for the judge to rule.
The lawsuit stems from the passing of an ordinance by the Auburn Common Council establishing a utility service board earlier this year. Upon passage of the ordinance — which would take control of Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services out of the mayor’s hands — Mayor Mike Ley vetoed the ordinance. That set up a veto override vote by the Auburn Common Council, which approved the ordinance on a two-thirds vote.
During this time, Ley also collected the needed signatures to place the issue on the ballot as a referendum, leaving the final decision up to the citizens of Auburn.
Ley’s legal counsel, Bose McKinney & Evans LLP, submitted findings claiming that the establishment of the utility service board is illegal according to state statue. They also claim that AES can’t fall under the control of the utility service board because it isn’t a true utility.
Ley’s counsel claims AES is a department within the city, which would give control to Ley for the hiring and firing of a department head.
A declaratory judgment was filed on the three ordinances passed by the council, stating they are invalid because they seek to transfer department powers, duties, functions or obligations without the mayor’s approval.
The Common Council’s counsel, Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams LLP, claims that the Common Council is in its rights to form the utility service board governing the Auburn Electric and AES. They claim AES is a true utility because it has been classified that way on city documents including budgetary documents. State Board of Accounts documents also list AES as a utility.
The council’s counsel cites Indiana code defines utility to include every plant or equipment within the state used for the conveyance of telegraph and telephone messages and the production transmission delivery refurnishing of heat, light, water or power either directly or indirectly to be public. A municipally-owned utility is defined to include every utility owned or operated by a municipality.
It closes with the ordinances, which are the subject of this litigation, were duly passed in conformity with law, and were a lawful exercise of the legislative functions embodied in the Common Council of the City of Auburn.
Since the veto override vote, the Common Council, which doubles as the city’s utility service board, held its organizational meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 where it approved Kevin Webb as board chair, Matthew Kruse as vice chair and Natalie DeWitt as secretary.
During that meeting, it also appointed Rob Higgins as interim superintendent over Auburn Electric and AES. Its final point of business during the Feb. 7 meeting was the approval of a contract for 2022 not to exceed $225,000 with Links Creative Alliance for design services, including the city’s website.
The city has utilized the services of Links Creative Alliance for several years with contracts over $200,000 in 2019 and 2020 and close to $200,000 in 2021.
During his testimony on Feb. 16, Ley said it was his intention to put the contract for website services and marketing out for bid in 2022, but with the recent signing of the contract by the utility service board, the city is tied to the contract for 2022.
In conclusion, Ley’s counsel said the declaratory judgment on the three ordinances are invalid because they purport to grant the Common Council Board authority to oversee a department of the city that provides utility services.
Ley’s counsel also asked Judge Fee to consider a permanent injunction of the issue.
Since the filing of the lawsuit, the Auburn Common Council has also passed a fourth utility service board ordinance which would give the utility service board control of the water department and water pollution control department.
Ley has yet to veto that ordinance, and said Thursday morning he wasn’t sure whether or not he was going to veto. If he doesn’t veto the bill or sign the bill, it is the same as a veto.
