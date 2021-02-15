Due to the anticipated heavy snowfall expected, and in an effort to keep all crews safe and healthy, all residential trash services by Republic Services will be suspended on Tuesday, the company said.
“Weather permitting, we will run Tuesday routes on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and will remain on a slide schedule the rest of the week. We’ll revisit each day this week as we come to it, with the knowledge that we are expecting more snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday, that may impact our ability to safely run routes,” the company said.
The tentative schedule for collection this week:
• Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, Feb. 17.
• Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, Feb. 18.
• Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, Feb. 19.
• Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, Feb. 20.
