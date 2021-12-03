AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced nine people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Laura Schambers of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Dustin Wilcox of the 1300 block of Dennison Lane, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days. In a separate case he was sentenced to 86 days of incarceration for battery, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Willie Dunlap III of the 5900 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was sentenced to 547 days of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Kayla Preston of the 7200 block of North 600 East, Kendallville, receive d a pair of 180-day sentences for possession of methamphetamine and theft, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Dakota Poynter of the 5200 block of Turbo Trail, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two dats, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Kennith Bolenbaugh of the 100 block of North 3rd Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending.
Theresa Smith of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 363 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jared Trowbridge of the 100 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration , with credit for 23 days already served, for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Restemayer of the 300 block of Caroline Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 45 days already served, for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
