AUBURN — Lisa Conrad completed 16 years of service on the Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees at the end of January. Replacing her on the board is Nora Schwartz, appointed to a four-year term by DeKalb Central schools.
Conrad served as board secretary for 12 years. She also served 15 years as secretary of the library’s Board of Finance.
Conrad’s many contributions to the library included promoting and helping to establish the native plant pollinator garden on the Jackson Street side of the main building. Based on the recommendations of the library’s landscape consultant, Conrad supplied the staff with the names of the requisite native plants. The staff in turn printed signs, which Conrad installed around the grounds.
Working with her brother’s family business, Diskey Sign Company, she also identified, organized and helped install all interior signage in the main library. Diskey donated all the signs.
Until her recent retirement as DeKalb Central schools’ media integration specialist, Conrad worked over the years to promote a partnership between the library and the local school district and to align library services and materials with students’ needs. She was an early supporter of the Teen Library.
During her board tenure, she also supported the many improvements to library facilities and property, including the remodeling of the library annex, repairs to and repainting of the fountain, paving the parking lot, redoing the landscaping, and restoring the main building after the 2017 fire.
Schwartz, a development director at Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, met Conrad years ago when she was still a Waterloo Elementary School student. Schwartz credits Conrad — then a teacher at Waterloo — with fostering her early love of books. Conrad supervised an after-school reading program that Schwartz regularly attended.
Schwartz later became a teacher and worked professionally with Conrad. Remembering the impact that Conrad’s after-school reading program had on her life, Schwartz established a similar program for her middle-school language arts students.
Outside the classroom, the two have worked together on volunteer projects, especially those dealing with monarch butterflies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.