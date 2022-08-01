AUBURN — After a week of deliberation, potential taxpayer perception led William Hartman, president of the DeKalb County Commissioners, to cast a no vote on a resolution dealing with the formation of an inter-local agreement.
The resolution was the first step in forming an inter-local agreement between the 11 governmental entities involved in the Poka-Bache Regional Trail Coalition. The coalition would spearhead efforts to complete the trail, which would run from Oabache State Park in Bluffton to Pokagon State Park in Steuben County.
The next step is the signing of an agreement between all 11 entities that would form the coalition, which is currently working on a voluntarily basis. The formation of the coalition will allow entities to take advantage of grant opportunities in an effort to complete the 81-mile trail.
Hartman said he voted against the resolution because of public perception.
“I have a concern entering into any agreement. If the general public reads this, my phone will be ringing off the hook,” Hartman said.
He said his constituents are questioning why additional funds are being placed toward paving roads that are currently gravel in the county.
“I think we need to come up with a plan about how we are going to come up with more money for roads,” Hartman said.
He said he believed a “yes” vote on the resolution would give taxpayers the perception that the county was willing to contribute money to the coalition.
Commissioner Mike Watson said he had no issue with the formation of the coalition.
“I would be more concerned if we were committing any funds to the trails,” Watson said. “All we are doing is agreeing to be part of the group moving forward. I believe there is a number of taxpayers in the county that want additional trails.”
DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring spoke on behalf of the coalition, saying the county wasn’t committing any dollars to the trails by entering into the coalition.
“We are not asking for any highway funds to build trails,” Ring said.
The issue was moved forward with Watson’s motion to approve the resolution, which was seconded by Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“I understand the point of this group,” Sanderson said. “I am intrigued enough to second it. We have to see what is in the box. If we don’t like it, we can jump out. That makes me comfortable.”
Currently, DeKalb County has 7.2 miles of trail complete, the majority of which is the Auburn/Waterloo Trail, including the new section recently completed to downtown Waterloo. The City of Auburn currently has 3.6 miles of trail completed.
The largest part of uncompleted portions of the trail in DeKalb County is Waterloo north to the Steuben County line and Auburn south to the Allen County line. The proposed trail north would run 5.89 miles along C.R. 35 to Steuben County. South out of Auburn, the trail would run roughly diagonal along C.R. 11-A to Allen County.
After the passage of the resolution, Hartman said, “I don’t say it is all bad, I just see the perception.”
DeKalb County was the second governmental entity to sign onto the resolution as Allen County approved it last week. The Steuben County Commissioners were set to vote on the issue Monday.
“The signing of the agreement is months or weeks away because all 11 entities have to agree to it,” Ring said.
