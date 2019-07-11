MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana Department of Correction inmate Travis Hornett, 39, who walked away from custody Wednesday, was captured Thursday, shortly after midnight, the department said.
Hornett, originally from Waterloo, was tracked to a vacant home in nearby Beverly Shores that he forcibly entered as part of his effort to evade capture. Once confronted in the home by members of the IDOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit, along with members of the Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement officers, Hornett surrendered without further resistance. Neither Hornett nor any officers were injured the result of his recapture.
As a result of his escape from lawful custody, Hornett is expected to face new charges of escape, a Level 5 felony, and residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
The department said that at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, prison officials discovered that Hornett was missing from his outside work detail at the facility’s low-security housing unit. Hornett, as minimum security offender, was part of an outside maintenance work crew.
“We greatly appreciate the effort and assistance of the state police and local police agencies who worked side-by-side with our Fugitive Apprehension Unit to get offender Hornett back into custody,” Indiana Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter said.
Hornett was sentenced in DeKalb County on Sept. 14, 2018, to serve a five-year sentence for the crime of burglary, a Level 5 felony. During the search for Hornett, authorities described him as approximately 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds.
