Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 25-27, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Steven Kaufman, 50, of Apex, North Carolina, was arrested at 5 a.m. May 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging child seduction as a Level 3 and Level 5 felony; and stalking, a Level 6 felony.
Michael W. Vinson, 45, of the 300 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. May 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear (operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor).
Robyn L. Funk, 52, of the 100 block of South Maple Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. May 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of probation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Antara L. Moore, 40, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. May 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Sheri A. Williams, 37, of the 4300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested at 1 p.m. May 25 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging a violation of probation/petition to revoke suspended sentence (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Bo M. Kurtz, 39, of the 2600 block South, C.R. 750 East, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. May 25 by Auburn Police on charges of battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dakota J. Anderson, 24, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. May 25 by Butler Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony.
Daniel J. McCoy, 39, of Franklin, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. May 25 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cameron Bailey, 27, of Lima, Ohio, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. May 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Courtney Hiles, 26, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. May 26 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Lacey Taylor, 31, of Fairborn, Ohio, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. May 27 by Auburn Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
