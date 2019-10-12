AUBURN — Violins of Hope Fort Wayne will present a program on a collection of instruments that tell stories of the defiance, resilience, and legacy of Jewish musicians during the Holocaust, and of the Israeli violin maker dedicated to bringing these inspirational strings of the Holocaust back to life, during the Auburn Rotary Club meeting Tuesday at noon at Bridgewater Golf Club.
As part of the program, Linda Kummernuss of Auburn will play one music selection from the “Schindler’s List” movie.
The public is invited to attend. RSVP by Monday to Diann Hines at 925-3324.
