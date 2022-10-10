AUBURN — October’s First Friday activities were greeted with fall-like temperatures Friday evening as temperatures dropped into the 40s during the event.
Temperatures didn’t keep vendors or visitors from making their way downtown for all of the activities, which included pumpkin carving demonstrations from David “Pablo” Smith, “The Pumpkin Slayer,” at the James Cultural Plaza.
Smith has been featured on the Food Network and is known for his ice sculptures and pumpkin sculptures.
Other activities throughout the night included a special evening Farmers Market, activities on 6th Street, including pumpkin painting and live entertainment.
The downtown businesses were open late during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.