Local law enforcement officers arrest eight
AUBURN — County police officers made eight arrests Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Justin Custer, 33, of the 700 block of Runnion Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Dec. 29 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Robert Majtyka, 64, of the 1600 block of Lakeshore Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. Dec. 30 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Jeffrey Ball, 67, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. Dec. 30 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Marinda Frane, 30, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Sonya Geist, 42, of the 5000 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Jan. 1 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Alicia Mullins, 23, of the 800 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Nicholas Bemis, 36, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 6 a.m. Jan. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Blair, 37, of the 1300 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
