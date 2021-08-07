AUBURN — In its 25th year, the number 25 is especially significant to the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
Formed in 1996 with assets of $522,000, the foundation now is celebrating its 25th anniversary with assets of more than $25 million.
When Tanya Young joined the foundation as its executive director in 2019, the foundation’s assets stood at $16.9 million.
“The board alerted me to their goal of $25 million in 25 years,” Young said.
“I looked at them and said, ‘I really like challenges!’ But I think as a group of leaders we were willing to take that on, knowing the generosity of our community.”
Reviewing a timeline of significant events, Young noted the foundation’s first office opened at the Wells Fargo Bank building in 1997 and the first endowment, the Warren G. Sunday Memorial Scholarship fund, was created.
The foundation awarded its first Lilly Scholarship to Brandon Blackwell in 1998. The following year, the foundation office moved to 704 W. 7th St. and the foundation received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment.
In 2001, the Terra Firma literacy initiative was formed, and the foundation’s assets stood at just over $6 million.
The first Mother Goose on the Loose Literacy Giving Circle event was held in 2004. In 2006, the foundation office moved to 650 W. North St. The foundation also celebrated its 10th anniversary that year.
The Learning Link initiative was created in 2009, with a focus on early, foundational and continual learning.
In 2013, the foundation changed its name from DeKalb County Community Foundation to Community Foundation DeKalb County. Also in 2013, Learning Link was featured in a national publication.
In 2014, Don Steininger gifted a new building to the foundation at 700 S. Main St. in Auburn.
The foundation celebrated 20 years in 2016, with assets of $14.73 million. In 2019, the DeKalb Memorial Hospital Fund was established with a gift of nearly $3 million through combined donations from the DeKalb Health Foundation and Parkview Health.
Now in its 25th year, the foundation is reporting assets of $25.83 million.
Offering reasons to give to the community foundation, Young said it is a local organization with deep roots in the community.
Young said the staff and board have broad experience regarding community issues and needs and the foundation’s funds help donors invest in causes they care about. Currently the foundation has 190 funds.
“Every dollar matters. Each dollar is important, from the smallest of gifts to the largest of gifts,” Young said.
Young said the foundation builds endowment funds that benefit the community forever and build personal legacies. Young noted that between 1996 and 2020, the foundation awarded 4,349 grants totaling $12.66 million as well as 1,017 scholarships totaling $2.97 million.
“Community foundations are community leaders,” Young said. “Our goal is to empower others to do good work and we help streamline the resources of that good work.”
A 25th anniversary celebration will take place Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the foundation’s office, 700 N. Main St.
During the celebration, the foundation’s founding board members will be recognized. Founding board members were: Don Allison; Kenneth Arnt; Margie Bortner; Barbara Bratt; J. Daniel Brinkerhoff; Fred Brown; Chapman Christian; Richard Dircksen; Don Farrington; Ron Feller; Robert Kiefer; Kim Lobsiger; Richard Mappin; Donna Martin-Boseker; Kathryn McNerney; Robert Menzie; J. Bryan Nugen, James Ronner; Brian Ruegsegger; Fran Sechler; Donn Starkey; Jeffrey Stephens; Meredith Storer; Jeffrey Turner and Michael Tullis.
Reflecting on times leading up to the formation of the foundation, Kiefer noted that the Lilly Foundation had encouraged and challenged communities to establish foundations, but DeKalb County missed out on the first opportunity to receive funds from Lilly to do so.
“For whatever reason, we couldn’t draw in interest,” Kiefer recalled.
“After people saw success of other communities, it was a much easier sell.”
Rick Mappin and the Dekko Foundation urged DeKalb County to get involved in the second round of grant funding from the Lilly Foundation and Dekko gave the first gift outside of the Lilly Foundation, Kiefer said.
From there, Kiefer became the group coordinator and set up meetings. Committees were established that did their part in putting the organization together, Kiefer said.
The group was mindful of making sure the entire county was involved and having representatives from throughout the county was a very important element, Kiefer said.
Throughout the foundation’s 25 years, new leaders have continued to step in to serve, Kiefer noted.
The board’s current board is comprised of: Barb Olenyik Morrow, who serves as president; Scott Armstrong; Jennifer Bell; Allison Carnahan; Justin Clark; Tasha Eicher; Loraine Hartranft; Becky Hefty; Judy Hey; Angie Holt; Zach Lightner; Melissa McLaughlin; J. Bryan Nugen; Sue Randa; Terry L. Rayle; Kathie O. Swaim; and Norm Yoder.
In keeping with the theme of 25, the foundation will award $25,000 back to the community during Thursday’s celebration. In addition, 25 randomly selected guests who attend the celebration will have the chance to designate $25 gifts from the foundation to a non-profit of their choice that has an endowment fund with the foundation.
Looking to what’s ahead, Young said, “We want to be good stewards of the future of the community foundation, respecting the hard work that’s gone into it through past executive directors and boards that have served and, most importantly, our donors, making sure that we honor their intent of their dollars ... We want to make sure the community realizes we’re not done. There’s more work ahead, and we just want them to join us in the good work.”
