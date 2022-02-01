AUBURN — The excitement for Auburn Sports Group’s sports park continues to grow within the community, after the announcement of the sale of the former Auburn Auction park on Jan. 24.
Representatives from Auburn and DeKalb County and the surrounding area gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum to learn more about the proposed project.
Speaking in front of the classics, Rod Sinn, president of operations and co-owner of ASG, and Tim Ehlerding, vice president, customer solutions at Fetters Construction, Inc. outlined the plans for the proposed development on the north and south side of C.R. 11-A at the Interstate 69 interchange.
With that, Sinn was able to introduce the first business to call the south side of C.R. 11-A home. Iron Society Strength and Fitness will be building a 30,000 square-foot facility, with the possibility of adding an additional 10,000 square-feet in the future.
Lonnie Whitlock, owner of two Iron Society locations in Fort Wayne, said the location was a perfect fit for his business.
He said he became interested in being part of the development after hearing about it from Grant Sinn, vice president of ASG who is a member of his Fort Wayne gym.
“I am super excited,” Whitlock said.
He said amenities like the ones planned for the south side of C.R. 11-A are what people want when they show up to take part in weekend-long tournaments at these large facilities.
Half of the gym will be your typical gym for strength training, cardio and the like, while the other half will be an athletic training facility.
Also during Tuesday’s press conference Sinn introduced Brett Ratcliff as director of baseball for ASG.
“There is definitely a lot of hype out there,” Sinn said.
The project got started some 16 months ago when Joe and Terri Fisher approached Sinn, telling him they were interested in purchasing the auction park for a youth sports complex. Fast forward to today and the vision is closer to reality.
Ehlerding went on to say none of this would be possible without the help of Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, members of the DeKalb County Commissioners, Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership and a host of other area representatives.
“I think the mayor now believes this is going to happen,” Sinn said.
The Fishers purchased the auction park for $7.25 million and Ehlerding said there will be an additional $115 to $120 million in investment as the park is developed.
Construction on the property is set to begin in the coming weeks with hopes of hosting a national basketball tournament at the facility in August.
Sinn said things are moving forward quickly as sports leagues are flocking to ASG to be part of the development. Currently all of the weekends in 2023 are filled, with leagues picking up time during the week.
The sports park will feature 10 indoor basketball/volleyball courts in the main “L-shaped” auction building on the grounds. The building will also include a concession stand. A dome structure will be constructed to the north of the indoor facility, which will house an additional six basketball/volleyball courts and a 7-on-7 football field.
Outdoor fields will include eight baseball/softball fields, four soccer/lacrosse fields and additional 7-on-7 football fields. The complex will also include an outdoor concession stand and amenities, a walking path, a splash pad — which will be open to the community — and parking for 2,000 cars.
The south side of C.R. 11-A will feature a wide variety of development including four hotels, which Sinn said the group has commitments from, but no official announcement yet. It will also feature restaurants and a wide variety of other businesses.
