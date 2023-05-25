Library, land trust leading hike
GARRETT — The Eckhart Public Library is partnering with Acres Land Trust to offer a guided hike of the Heinzerling Family Five Points Nature Preserve on Saturday, June 17, from 10-11 a.m. The preserve is located near 6800 C.R. 7A in Garrett.
The hike will offer the chance to experience nature while learning about the local history of the property, what grows and lives in the Cedar Creek Corridor, and how Acres preserves natural spaces in our area.
More information about the preserve and the trail can be found at acreslandtrust.org/preserve/heinzerling-family-five-points-nature-preserve/.
