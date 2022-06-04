AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 10 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday through Friday.
Joshua Hayward of the 700 block of Tecumseh Court, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for non-support, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for one year.
Fredrick Rupel Jr. of the 400 block of East Central Avenue, Bluffton, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except two days, for home improvement fraud, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Alan Betcher of the 7600 block of Reitz Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 22 days, for non-support, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 11 days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Curtis Parker of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 614 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 307 days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. In a separate case, Parker received a 2 1/2-year suspended sentence and 2 1/2 years of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Samantha Ward of the 4600 block of Greenmeadows Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Robert Rockey of the 7300 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 359 days. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Aric Hissong of the 800 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Zechariah Caudill of the 500 block of West Central Road, Bronson, Michigan, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, and was fined $100 for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Maiah Wallen of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two days in jail for false informing, a Class B misdemeanor.
Derick Flatt of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.