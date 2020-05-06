CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Shelby Payne of Auburn graduated from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Science degree in management during the 124th annual commencement held May 2.
Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Founded in 1887, Cedarville University said it is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking.
