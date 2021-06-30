WATERLOO — Waterloo Police responded to an accident involving a vehicle collision with a deer on Interstate 69 south of Ashley early Monday morning.
Police said Tyson L. Cassady, 42, of the 3800 block of South 650 West, Pleasant Lake, was driving a 2008 Buick Enclave south on I-69 at the 339 mile marker at 2:35 a.m. Monday when two deer entered the driving portion of the roadway, one in each lane of travel.
Cassady told police he attempted to drive between them but hit the deer on the left. Cassady's vehicle made contact with the deer on the driver's front side of the vehicle. The impact caused damage to the front driver's side bumper, the headlight assembly, the hood and driver's side front quarter panel, police said. Police estimated Cassady's vehicle sustained $2,501 to $5,000 in damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.