ROME CITY — The Plein Aire Paint Out event that had been scheduled to take place today at the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site in Rome City has been canceled.
The Auburn Arts Commission, which had planned the event, said it regretted canceling, but it did not receive sufficient artist entries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.