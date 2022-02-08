FORT WAYNE — A feature film directed by northeast Indiana filmmaker George Johnson will be shown for the first time at a pre-release screening March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater in Fort Wayne.
“‘Pulled From Darkness’ is the highly anticipated, inspirational feature film that was produced right here in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 2021,” said Johnson, formerly of Auburn and now of Huntertown.
“The movie is inspired by the true story of a woman who was torn away from her three young children, and sold into trafficking after her husband lost her in a night of gambling. After living in a dark cell for three years, she awakens from a coma in a hospital, where she is befriended by a nurse who is a strong woman of faith. Together, they begin the miraculous search for her missing children.”
The movie is produced by Lonnie and Connie Norris, also of Huntertown, who were missionaries for 10 years and personally know many of the people involved in the story. Johnson’s wife, Karen Johnson, is the assistant director.
“Pulled From Darkness” is Johnson’s fifth feature film. Originally, plans called for shooting the movie in Armenia, but those plans were sidelined due to COVID-19 and a war in Armenia. That’s when Johnson decided to bring the project back home to northeast Indiana.
Shooting the movie began last March in the basement of the Embassy Theater with the filming of scenes that take place in a prison cell and feature the lead character, known in the movie as Anna, along with trafficked women prisoners and traffickers.
While he was scouting for locations, Johnson had visited the Embassy Theatre with another scene in mind. After seeing the theater basement, he realized it would make the perfect prison scene. At that time, Johnson said he hoped to host a premiere of the movie at the Embassy.
Johnson became well-known to many in the area when he produced “Homeless for the Holidays” in DeKalb County in 2010, using a cast consisting mostly of local volunteer actors. In 2015, Johnson began shooting the movie, “Thy Neighbor,” at locations in Auburn and around northeast Indiana. That movie went on to receive numerous awards and accolades. His work directing a music video, “Haunted” by The Guess Who, earned him an Emmy award.
“Pulled From Darkness” features a cast starring Jessica Koloian of “Thy Neighbor” and “Courageous Love”; Stelio Savante of “Running For Grace,” “A Beautiful Mind” and “My Super Ex-Girlfriend”; Robia Scott, whose work includes “Unplanned” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”; Sharonne Lanier of “Women of the Movement” and ”Son of the South”; and Mimi Sagadin of “Return to the Hiding Place” and “The Dilemma.” There are special appearance by comedian, gospel singer and Grammy Award-winning writer of “Mary, Did You Know?” Mark Lowry and Robert Amaya of “Courageous” and “Moms Nigh Out.”
To purchase tickets for the one-night-only event, contact the box office at 424-5665 or visit ticketmaster.com or fwembassytheatre.org. For more information, visit homesickmedia.com.
