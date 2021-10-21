WATERLOO — After a brief public hearing on the 2022 budget on Oct. 12 the Waterloo Town Council will have one last opportunity to make changes before its adoption on Tuesday.
The town council will be hosting a special meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Waterloo Depot to adopt the 2022 budget. A public hearing will also be held at that time on a preliminary engineering report on the town’s wastewater treatment facility.
Mark Sullivan, of Midwestern Engineering will present the recommended project, which will include construction of a new wet weather system along with upgrades to the wastewater facility and rehabilitation of the collection system.
The project will be funded through a Wastewater State Revolving Fund loan.
Town Manager Pam Howard said preparation for this year’s budget went well.
“It is pretty similar to last year (2021),” she said. “It is a good budget, we are happy with the job Renee Duszynski is doing.”
The proposed 2022 budget is $1,792,747, the 2021 Waterloo estimated budget was passed at $1,696,873.
Howard said money was added to this year’s general fund to potentially hire two part-time firefighters to help with coverage during times of low manpower for the volunteer force.
She said the department faces the same issues that other departments face in a lack of volunteers to respond especially during the day.
Talks on the part-time hires are in the infancy stages.
In an effort to revitalize the downtown, the board recently approved a contract with Reese Presley of Reese Excavating, in Hamilton, for $198,709, for demolition of the buildings on the northwest side of N. Wayne Street. The demolition will include the former Hart’s Market. The block will be demolished from 205 N. Wayne Street to 285 N. Wayne Street.
Howard said the buildings were unrepairable and the town is exploring its options for the land.
She said one option is the construction of new retail and apartment space in the block.
“We are actively seeking options for the property,” she said.
Upcoming dates:
• Halloween at Francis Thomson Park 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
• Downtown Block Party, Nov. 20
• Christmas tree lighting, Dec. 4
