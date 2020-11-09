AUBURN — The two-year process of repairing the Spencerville Covered Bridge took a major step forward Monday.
A contract for the project was awarded by the DeKalb County Commissioners to R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio, for $269,000.
Of four bidders for the project, only Zachrich came close to the engineer’s estimated cost for the project of $273,056.
The next-closest bid was $421,908, with two others coming in at more than $800,000.
DeKalb County Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parker expressed confidence in Zachrich, which built a bridge on C.R. 35 over Cedar Creek last year.
“I have heard nothing but good from everyone I’ve talked to about Zachrich,” Parker said Monday after the commissioners’ meeting.
Repairing the bridge will be a winter project, with a scheduled completion date of April 15, Parker said.
“My goal is to have them able to start by Dec. 1 if it fits their schedule,” he said.
The scenic wooden bridge, built in 1873, has been closed to traffic since October 2018, when a routine inspection discovered moisture damage to its support timbers. Faced with the need for repairs, commissioners decided they also would replace the bridge floor to eliminate tripping hazards.
The process of awarding a repair contract was delayed while county officials applied for a state grant of $50,000 toward the cost, which was awarded in late July.
The R.G. Zachrich bid includes $253,400 to replace rotted support timbers on the southwest corner of the bridge and $15,600 to remove the floor and install new, white oak decking. The contractor must supply Douglas fir timbers for the support structure.
The Friends of the Covered Bridge raised money to replace the floor. County Commissioners President William Hartman said the total cost for that phase of the project will be “just under $38,000” for labor and lumber.
A spokesperson for Zachrich said the company has worked on several covered bridges — both repairing older, wooden bridges and building new structures to modern standards.
In 2015-2106, the company built the King’s Mill bridge in Marion County, Ohio, which is capable of carrying two semis at the same time. It also repaired older bridges near Sandusky, Ohio, and in Greene County in southwestern, Ohio.
School crosswalk
project in works
Parker reported Monday on discussions with DeKalb Central Schools officials about building a pedestrian crosswalk at the DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School complex.
The project is “back on the radar,” Parker said. The walkway would cross C.R. 427 just south of a chiropractic office and north of the main vehicle entrance.
Parker described that site as “probably the safest place to put it,” because most traffic turning into the vehicle entrance comes from the south. The highway carries 7,200 cars per day, he said.
“The Fawn Creek addition just to the east of the 6-12 campus and the existing CCC complex have raised concerns about students crossing C.R. 427 and the need for a more visible crossing system,” DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders said in an email.
Teders said the school district “will create a sidewalk from the proposed crossing to join the middle school sidewalk system, which will link to the high school as well.”
On the east side of C.R. 427, the crosswalk would connect to the Auburn-Waterloo Trail.
Parker said plans call for solar-powered flashers that can be activated by push-button to alert drivers to pedestrians entering the crosswalk.
In addition to students walking to and from Fawn Creek and the CCC recreation center, “The district also has students who will use the crossing as part of co-curricular and extracurricular activities. We are excited about the partnerships, as there is an opportunity to share in the costs, as well,” Teders said.
No timetable for the project was mentioned by Parker, but Teders said the school district is “ready to move forward.”
