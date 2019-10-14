AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II has gained the blessing of the County Commissioners to add two staff members.
However, that likely won’t happen until 2021.
Cserep met with the three commissioners Monday at the courthouse in Auburn to lay out his case for hiring a third transport officer and additional jailer.
The need for a transport officer is critical, the sheriff said. His two transport officers are traveling a combined 4,000 miles per month, hauling prisoners from place to place.
An additional jailer would help monitor the control room during busy times to ensure against a security breach, the sheriff added.
The commissioners voted to support hiring of a part-time transport officer as well as a jailer.
Because the 2020 county budget was approved last month, Cserep does not plan to use the commissioners’ endorsement until hearings next year for the 2021 budget, he said.
Adding positions to the 2020 budget now would be a “tough sell” with the council, said Commissioners President Don Grogg.
“I do not think the council’s going to approve any more positions,” advised Acting Auditor Susan Sleeper.
In crafting the 2020 budget, the County Council approved adding a records clerk in the Sheriff’s Department, but turned down Cserep’s request for a transport officer, jailer and cook. He said Monday that he is dropping his request for an additional cook.
The records clerk to be added in 2020 would handle warrants and other records that are disrupting the work of the sheriff’s financial clerk, Cserep said.
A few years back, the Sheriff’s Department lost nine positions that moved to a new central communications center and never replaced them, Cserep said.
“Those people were doing things for the sheriff’s office” in addition to their communications duties, Cserep said.
The sheriff said his road deputies are working overtime to make up for vacancies in the department’s roster.
In spite of their workload, he said, last month, “They did a great job of covering the fair, being out, being seen down at the fairgrounds.”
Cserep said he asked the deputies to increase their public presence during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair in Auburn.
