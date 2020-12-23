AUBURN — A few years back, Luke Bell said, he would drive by school bus stops and see youngsters waiting without coats in winter weather.
He knew that such kids not only shivered in the cold, but they might face bullying at school if they lacked nice jackets.
Bell, an Auburn resident with two young children of his own, decided he could do something about it. He began collecting aluminum cans from donors, converting them for cash and using the money for coats. He also set up a Facebook page to take donations for his project, which he called Cans for Coats.
In his first year, 2015, Bell collected $96 from can donations and $240 in online cash gifts. He used the money to buy coats for children in Auburn’s two elementary schools, J.R. Watson and McKenney-Harrison.
Word spread about his efforts, and in 2019 he brought in $425 from online donors and $185 from cans. He converted that to 20 coats, plus two pairs of gloves and a hat or ear bands to go with each one.
Bell buys his coats at off-season prices to get more for the money, he said.
He will pick up cans on request, and he always takes a photo of the donor for his Facebook page.
In the year ahead, Bell hopes to obtain a cardboard container for people to drop off their cans. He’s basically just asking them for their trash and encouraging recycling, he said.
“I wanted to start my own project because I wanted to make sure all donations stayed local,” he said.
For more details, people can visit facebook.com/cansforcoats.
