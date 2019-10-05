FORT WAYNE — DeKalb High School graduate Courtney Myers attended the ARTS Showcase in Orlando, Florida, with Charmaine Models & Talent Agency of Fort Wayne. She performed in television commercials, photography modeling, film scene, improvisation, monologues and singing.
She attended workshops and seminars and had call-back requests from Albany Talent, Disney Entertainment, The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, RWS Entertainment and Watersound Entertainment.
Myers, 22, is the daughter of Eileen and Matt Myers. At DeKalb High School, she was active in theater and show choir. She received a scholarship for a two-year program at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.
