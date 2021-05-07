AUBURN — Rainy weather forced postponement of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Classic Car Concert Series Event that was scheduled for Thursday.
The concert by Whoa, Man! has been rescheduled for Sept. 23, the museum said.
The season’s first concert now will be May 27, featuring “The Voice” runner-up Addison Agen of Fort Wayne performing at 6 p.m. on the stage in front of the museum, 1600 S. Wayne St.
