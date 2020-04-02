GARRETT — Walmart Distribution Center No. 6074 has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant of $1,000 to fund processing fees on donated large game and livestock, serving DeKalb County residents.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is partnering with Indiana farmers and 85 meat processors statewide to fill a void by getting meat to those in need during this critical time.
“Everyone can help feed the hungry in their community by simply contacting a local, participating meat processor and donating large game or livestock to this program or by making monetary donations to help us pay processing fees. For those struggling in this crisis, sometimes getting groceries at local food banks and pantries is their only option,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Funds provided by the Distribution Center will pay to process about 900 pounds of donated large game and livestock ± providing 3,500 more meals in need within the community.
On average, the cost of this donated meat is about $1.16 per pound, or only $.29 per meal.
According to the latest Feeding America Map the Meal Gap report, Indiana has 887,070 people struggling with hunger — 273,380 of whom are children and 70,000 who are seniors. With the spread of coronavirus, these numbers continue to rise with the loss of income for many people, according to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Founded in 2011 and based in Garrett, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process approximately 1.5 million pounds of meat — providing over 6 million meals. The organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger-relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is continuously looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information on this program, its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out how to help, people can visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call 541-0365.
