AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 10 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Travis Kempf of the 200 block of East Lynn Street, Edgerton, Ohio, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 355 days and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Jermaine J. Crockett of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 355 days.
Michael S. Hostetler of the 1000 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 160 days, and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence for criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
Joseph L. Lawler of the 300 block of Depot Street, Butler, was sentenced to five years of incarceration for domestic battery, a Level 5 felony. As an alternative ti incarceration, he was ordered as a direct commitment to DeKalb County Community Corrections for 730 days. If the community corrections placement is revoked by the court, Lawler will be committed to jail or prison for the remainder of the sentence. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. He received credit for 44 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Evelyn Rojas of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Denise Caryl Brower of the 2900 block of Barry Knoll Way, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Valisa Marie Laderach of the 1700 block of East McClung Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee, was sentenced to four days in jail for battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dakota Chase Claudy of the 18000 block of S.R. 49, Edon, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Samuel Octavio Matha Huete of the 3900 block of West Jolly Road, Lansing, Michigan, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Greggory Eugene Royer of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 26 days in jail, with credit for 13 days served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
