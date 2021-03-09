AUBURN — DeKalb County Promise has provided nearly 500 Promise in a Bag activities to local preschools and childcare centers.
The bags are full of age-appropriate activities and include play-dough, markers, crayons, activity pages and manipulatives. Also included is Promise 529 college and career savings account information and opportunities for the students to earn up to $30 in deposits into a student's account from the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
With the addition of the preschool Promise bags, DeKalb County Promise has created and distributed more than 3,600 bags to local students. The 2020-21 school year was the first year the Promise experience included activities students could do either at home or in the classroom, and that was well-received by administrators, teachers and parents.
"Promise in a Bag was a fun activity with my first-grader on a snowy day. We got to talk about different jobs in our community and what job he would like to do someday," said parent Nora Schwartz.
J.R. Watson Elementary School Principal Pam Shoemaker said, "As a principal I greatly appreciate how the Promise Committee was able to provide Promise in a Bag to our teachers and students. What a creative, user-friendly way to share this learning opportunity with out schools."
After receiving such positive feedback, DeKalb County Promise knew the pre-kindergarten students would enjoy joining in.
"We are so excited to hear and see how the pre-K kids and their families enjoy these special Promise bags," said DeKalb County Promise coordinator Angel Taylor.
The Promise bags were made possible through donations from Promise partners Ambassador Enterprises; the James Foundation; Chuck and Lisa Surack and Sweetwater; Steel Dynamics; the 80/20 Foundation Trust; DeKalb County Farm Bureau; Garrett State Bank; Morgan Stanley; Therma-Tru Door; United Way of DeKalb County; and YMCA of DeKalb County.
Donations to DeKalb County Promise can be made to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706, with "Promise" on the memo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.