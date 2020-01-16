AUBURN — Auburn attorney Adam Squiller has filed to seek the Republican nomination for Judge of DeKalb Superior Court 1.
The position currently is held by Judge Kevin Wallace, who announced at the end of 2019 that he is not seeking reelection after serving on the bench since 1989.
Squiller has resided in and practiced law in DeKalb County for nearly 15 years. He completed his undergraduate degree from Purdue University in 1998 and his law degree from DePaul University in 2001. Upon becoming an attorney, Squiller practiced law in the Chicago area for four years. In 2005, he moved to DeKalb County with his wife and children to practice law with his father-in-law, Hugh Taylor.
In 2008, Squiller founded the partnership of Squiller and Hardy, which eventually became Squiller and Hamilton LLP, with its office in downtown Auburn. Squiller primarily practices in the areas of family law, criminal law, personal injury and appellate law. He is a part-time public defender in DeKalb County, handling primarily juvenile delinquency matters. He is a member of the DeKalb County Drug Court team and is a former president of the DeKalb County Bar Association.
“I am running for judge because I want to make a positive impact on our community,” Squiller said.
“DeKalb Superior Court 1 has primarily criminal jurisdiction, and I have been handling criminal cases for almost my entire legal career across many counties. I feel that I am uniquely qualified to help reach fair and just results for the people of DeKalb County. My philosophy will be to always follow the law, including the Indiana and United States constitutions, regardless of my personal beliefs.”
“DeKalb County is lucky to have someone as qualified and capable as Adam step forward and be willing to serve,” said local attorney Zach Lightner, who is the chairman of Squiller’s campaign committee. “I’ve practiced with Adam for five years and have always been impressed with his level of professionalism, fairness and dedication.”
