AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership, in cooperation with the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, has announced 14 DeKalb County leaders to be the second annual cohort for DeKalb LEADS, a competitive leadership development program started in fall of 2020.
DeKalb LEADS aims to cultivate leaders that are well-informed, well-rounded, and engaged through training, networking, and real-world experience. This premier leadership opportunity will drive positive change and civic engagement in DeKalb County, the chamber said. The nine-month program equips participants to lead, engage, activate, develop and serve (LEADS) the community.
The program exposes emerging and existing community leaders to the issues that face the region while challenging and engaging participants to strengthen the community through service and leadership. With the community as their classroom, participants develop long-lasting relationships with other leaders, discover the inner workings of the community and challenges facing the community, and define their individual role and responsibility as leaders within the community.
The members of the 2022 cohort are; Kathleen Alter of the Community Foundation of DeKalb County; Crystal Church-Stavitzke of Easterseals RISE; Mary Diehl of the Butler Dental Group; Leslie Friedel of Visiting Nurse; Jessica Griffith of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership; Brianne of Haiflich 3Rivers Federal Credit Union; Rachel Haynes of Garrett State Bank; Zach Heimach of Eckhart Public Library; Betsy Ley of Auburn Massage Centre; Kevin McIntire of HealthMarkets Insurance Agency; Amy Neal of the DeKalb Central United School District; Jeremiah Otis of Sweitzer Family Office; Lucas Straw of Team Quality Services; and Holly Wright of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District.
“The steering committee was blown away by the caliber of all the applicants. It is a testament to the quality of the program that we have built and the alumni of the pilot cohort,” said DeKalb Chamber Partnership Executive Director Shannon Carpenter.
“We couldn’t be more excited about year two of this program and seeing this amazing group of people representing many different communities, industries, and walks of life grow in their leadership and service to DeKalb County.”
During the announcement, steering committee member Chris Straw of Team Quality Services told the cohort, “You all are our investment in DeKalb County. You were chosen because we see a great potential in you to serve our community.”
DeKalb LEADS graduated its pilot cohort in May. The cohort created an initiative entitled “LEADS in Action” in which they encourage current and former LEADS cohort members to serve in a variety of ways as a group in the community such as serving food at local soup kitchens and helping with downtown events. The goal is to not only keep LEADS alumni connected over the years but to set the example of leadership by stepping forward to serve.
Any individual or organization wishing to make a donation can do so by making checks payable and mailing to Community Foundation DeKalb County (CFDC), P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706 or visit the website for an online donation at cfdekalb.org.
Please designate the gift to DeKalb County Leadership Fund in the memo.
To learn more about DeKalb LEADS, visit DeKalbChamberPartnership.com/LEADS, email leads@dekalbchamberpartnership.com, or call the chamber at 925-2100.
