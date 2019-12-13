AUBURN — As Eckhart Public Library is moving from its Auburn Plaza Location, you may be wondering what will be available and where it will be.
Beginning Monday, Eckhart Public Library will be working from the Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., and Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., until services return to the historic main library.
Items moving from the Auburn Plaza Location to the Willennar Genealogy Center will include: new fiction, new nonfiction, new large print, new DVDs, and new children’s items. Items from the holiday display also will be going to the Genealogy Center.
Items moving from the Auburn Plaza Location to the Teen Library will include all video games, both old and new.
Any holds that would be held at the Auburn Plaza Location will be at the Genealogy Center.
We also would like to highlight some of our newest items. Eckhart Public Library has added 3,700 new books and items to the collection in November! This week, we’d like to highlight “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed” by Lori Gottlieb. Jump into this intriguing nonfiction where the therapist becomes the patient herself and finds answers of her own. Available at the Willennar Genealogy Center in the large-print section!
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus next week:
• Bridge-a-Rama Bridge Lessons: Learn to play bridge for free! This series of lessons followed by playing bridge meets every other Monday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. Space is limited; please contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. This program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through their Bridge-A-Rama program. Monday, 5:45-7:45 p.m., at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., Auburn.
• Classic City Readers Book Club: Join us as we dive into a new book coupled with conversation and ideas. Classic City Readers will be reading a diverse variety of titles and topics on our journey through books. Participants will be discussing “The Deal of a Lifetime” by Fredrik Backman. Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., Auburn.
• LEGO Club: Explore science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and art, and interact with your peers at LEGO Club! Wednesday, 4-5 p.m., at the Teen Library.
• Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and up. Wednesday, 6:30-7:45 p.m., at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St., Auburn.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Kids and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating! Kids under the age of 7 will need a parent or guardian present. Thursday, 4-5 p.m., Teen Library.
• Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with a problem pattern is available from this group. Thursday, 6-7:45 p.m., Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St., Auburn.
• Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club each Friday at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this exciting card game. Most games are played in Commander format, but Standard games are played as well. Don’t have any Magic cards? No worries; we have some decks you can borrow while at the club so you can learn! There will also be a Cube Draft (a special format to create random decks) on the first Friday of each month, so hopeful players are encouraged to stop by a little earlier! We hope to see you there with your creatures, spells, and lands! Friday, 5-7 p.m., Teen Library.
