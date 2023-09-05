DeKalb homecoming court.

DeKalb High School will celebrate “Homecoming for a Cause” the week of Sept. 4. In front, from left, are Homecoming court members Mallory Elzroth, Megan Hooser, Maggie Henry, Jenna Jarrett, Vanessa Chorpenning, Piersten Burley and Jacy Stokes. In back are Ewan Wells, Nathan Grabner, Will Haupert, Kiefer Neigel, Xavier Bell, Graham Blythe and Shane Merritt.

 CONTRIBUTED

WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will celebrate its second annual “Homecoming for a Cause” with activities this week.

Students will participate in fundraising events throughout the week in order to raise money for local charities selected by the newly crowned homecoming king and queen.

