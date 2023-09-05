WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will celebrate its second annual “Homecoming for a Cause” with activities this week.
Students will participate in fundraising events throughout the week in order to raise money for local charities selected by the newly crowned homecoming king and queen.
The powder puff game will take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will include a dunk tank featuring select staff members.
The homecoming court will be recognized at halftime of the football game, followed by the announcement of this year’s homecoming royalty.
Homecoming king candidates for the class of 2024 are; Ewan Wells, Kiefer Neigel, Will Haupert and Nathan Grabner. Homecoming queen candidates for the Class of 2024 are; Mallory Eltzroth, Jenna Jarrett, Maggie Henry and Megan Hooser.
Homecoming court members are juniors Graham Blythe and Piersten Burley; sophomores Xavier Bell and Vanessa Chorpenning; and freshmen Shane Merritt and Jacy Stokes.
Last year, “Homecoming for a Cause” raised over $3,600 with proceeds going to the high school food pantry and the DeKalb Humane Society chosen by 2023 King and Queen Katie Waters and Quentin Penrod.
The homecoming football game will kick off Friday, at 7 p.m. against the East Noble Knights.
