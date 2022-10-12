Editor’s Note: Drew Wallace, program coordinator at the City of Auburn Water Pollution Control facility, writes a quarterly article for The Star. His latest deals with keeping storm drains clean.
If it’s on the ground, it’s in Cedar Creek.
During a rainfall, water runs across rooftops, down streets, across parking lots and yards, picking up substances along the way. This stormwater “runoff” often contains materials like chemical fertilizer, pet waste, litter, automotive fluids and yard waste such as leaves and grass clippings. Runoff then washes down storm drains, eventually reaching local streams, rivers and lakes where it can pose significant risks to people and wildlife.
Water that enters storm drains is not cleaned at our wastewater treatment plants before it flows directly into streams, rivers, and lakes. While storm drains were designed to divert water from streets, they can transport harmful substances from lawns and streets. Chemicals and bacteria from materials like fertilizer, herbicides, pesticides, and pet waste are directly deposited into our region’s water, causing pollution, and endangering public health, aquatic life, and habitat.
Many residents don’t realize how their everyday habits impact our region’s water quality. Even small amounts of pollution can add up to big problems when it comes from an area the size of the St. Joseph watershed.
You can take steps to help protect the health of our neighborhoods and our environment.
Remember: if it’s on the ground, it’s in our water.
What is a storm drain?
Storm drains are the metal grates found on urban and suburban streets, often at corners of intersections and on the sides of curbs and gutters. They help prevent flooding by draining rainwater and melted snow off of streets and other paved surfaces.
Is a storm drain system the same thing as a sanitary sewer system?
Sanitary sewer systems and storm drain systems are not the same. The water that goes down a sink or toilet in your home or business flows through a sanitary sewer system to a wastewater treatment plant where it is treated and cleaned. Water that flows down an impervious surface like a driveway, sidewalk, parking lot, or street and into a street gutter and goes into a storm drain will go directly to a natural body of water, like Cedar Creek, untreated.
What can you do to help?
There are several simple actions you can take that can save time, resources, and money — all while protecting the health of residents, communities and the environment.
• Pick up after your pet. Pet waste is not a fertilizer; it contains harmful bacteria. Carry disposable bags while walking your dog to pick up and dispose of waste properly.
• Use lawn chemicals sparingly. Chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides can contain ingredients harmful to human health and the environment. Improper application of these substances causes them to run off lawns and down storm drains, eventually entering our streams and creeks. Test your soil to know how much fertilizer your lawn really needs.
• Go natural. Instead of using chemical products, consider compost or natural lawn-chemical alternatives.
• Landscape with native plants and rain gardens. Native plants have natural properties that often eliminate or reduce the need for mowing, fertilizing, or using pesticides. Native plants are accustomed to our weather and soil types therefor do not need watered as often. When driving in the countryside look at all the beautiful native plants growing on the side of the road or just off the road. These plants are not getting watered on a regular basis unless it rains, and you can see how they thrive in this environment. Rain gardens catch stormwater and slowly filter it into the ground, meaning less water runs off lawns into our storm sewers, helping prevent flooding and erosion in our streams. If you have questions about Indiana native plants, call your DeKalb Soil and Water Conservation, your local landscaper, garden center or our department.
• If your automobile leaks oil or antifreeze, get it fixed. This residue on the ground will go to the stormwater inlet during a rain event. If you change your own oil you can contact your local DIY automotive supplier and see if they have the ability to accept your used oil. We have a number of these automotive supply stores in the City of Auburn. It does not go down the drain, any drain.
• Keep waste out of storm drains. Sweep driveways and sidewalks clean. Remove debris and residue that could end up in a storm drain from concrete and paved areas around your house. Never discard trash or yard waste down storm drains or in the street.
Information contained in this educational article was obtained from the USEPA storm water website, epa.gov/npdes/stormwater. For additional information regarding your local storm water issues, please contact Drew Wallace, Program Coordinator at the City of Auburn Water Pollution Control, 2010 South Wayne St. Auburn. Wallace can be contacted at 925-1714.
