AUBURN — Eleven people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I, Dec. 19-21.
In hearings conducted Dec. 19, Senior Judge George Brown imposed the following sentences:
Noah Xavier Michael Rice of the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alfred Moris Treesh of the 2200 block of Dunkelberg Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 30 days, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $100.
In hearings conducted Dec. 20, Senior Judge Kevin Wallace imposed the following sentences:
Tyler Michael Sprow of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Steven R. Ward of the 400 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was sentenced to two years of incarceration and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Owen Christopher Carlin of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to six years of incarceration, all suspended except three years, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony. He was placed on probation and was fined $1.
Javeon Lance Roberts of the 9400 block of Capelli Way, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $75. He received credit for five days served in jail while the case was pending.
Kellee N. White of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was sentenced to 250 days in jail and fined $1 for theft, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 124 days served while the case was pending.
In hearings conducted Dec. 21, Judge Adam Squiller imposed the following sentences:
Daniel David Painter of the 900 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Trinity L. Hunter of the 300 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was fined $100 for public intoxication. a Class B misdemeanor.
Erika C. Brock of the 4100 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, hash oil or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joseph D. Householder of the 400 block of East Green Street, Butler, was fined $50 for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
