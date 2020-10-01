AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County is offering up to three weeks free during October for “Try the Y” month!
“In times like these it is vital we come together as a community,” the YMCA said in announcing the free offer. “According to the American Psychological Association, ‘Loneliness levels have reached an all-time high, with nearly half of 20,000 U.S. adults reporting they sometimes or always feel alone. Forty percent of survey participants also reported they sometimes or always feel that their relationships are not meaningful and they feel isolated. Loneliness and social isolation are twice as harmful to physical and mental health as obesity.”
In order to fight those issues, the YMCA of DeKalb County is using the slogan, “Thrive with the Y.” Each week in October will have a theme to get the community involved and break out of isolation.
The themed weeks include Thrive, Give, Connect and Play. Each week will have events such as Parents Night Out, Healthy Halloween and Pay it Forward. The YMCA will be giving away a multitude of prizes throughout the month, it said.
To combat isolation and encourage togetherness the YMCA of DeKalb County developed a Facebook group where the community can break out of isolation and post discussions, videos and pictures while thriving at the Y.
The YMCA of DeKalb County is based at 533 W. North St., Auburn. To redeem the free weeks, people can visit YMCA Member Services or call 925-9622.
