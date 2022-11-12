GARRETT — Representatives from the Town of Altona appeared before the Garrett Common Council Tuesday to move forward with the Garrett Police Department for law enforcement coverage.
Protection is currently provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
“We have called the county and are not getting through with them. They are telling us we need contracted with you guys,” Altona Clerk-Treasurer Beth McMaken told council members. “Something needs done out there, we need help. If we have to do a contract, we are willing to do that.”
Altona formerly contracted with Garrett law enforcement, predating the current Altona board members’ recollection.
Altona’s request is for enforcement of state statutes and speeding, as well as the town’s ordinances that differ from Garrett’s.
“I guess we’re here to get the ball rolling,” Altona Board President Chris Seely added.
Garrett Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr said coverage was in the late 1990s and early 2000 while she and her husband, retired officer Tom Smurr, served on the Garrett Police Department.
“And then Altona wanted us to enforce their ordinances, and so there were negotiations about a higher price for protection and how we would enforce those ordinances, but we didn’t come to a decision, and so once contract was up, it was up,” Tara Smurr said.
For Garrett officers to be aware of Altona violations, officers needed copies of those ordinances with them for reference, she added.
At one time, a town marshal was hired for a few months, prior to the county providing police protection, Police Chief Gerald Kline recalled.
McMaken said the town has since adopted some ordinances mirroring those in Garrett.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff, who also services as legal counsel for the Town of Altona, said any decision would fall under the Board of Works with input from Kline and Mayor Todd Fiandt. If they want to move forward, a cost would need to be assigned for the service.
Plans are to revisit the request at the Nov. 22 meeting of the Board of Works at 8:30 a.m.
In other business Tuesday, the council introduced and passed on first reading an ordinance setting and amending speed limits and stop signs in Garrett. These include 20 mph speed limits in Countryside Estates, Woodview Estates Sec. 9, Heritage Estates, Brennan Estates and Warfield Street to Maple Knoll Drive.
