FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated for its 41st Honor Flight from Fort Wayne on Wednesday.
Eighty-five veterans from the Fort Wayne area are booked and confirmed for the flight.
Included will be one World War II veteran, 12 Korean War veterans, 13 Cold War veterans, 58 Vietnam veterans and one Iraqi Freedom veteran.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana thanks all the organizations and individuals who, through their donations at local events and fund-raising events, have made it possible to give our veterans a day of remembrance and honor for their service. The visits to all the memorials built in their honor make this a wonderful day for the men and women who deserve our respect and honor, the organization said.
As of this date, 3,037 veterans have traveled from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight to visit the memorials that were built in their honor.
Due to construction at the airport, no welcome-home festivities are permitted.
Cathy Berkshire, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, and the entire Honor Flight team are excited to begin the 2023 Flying season. There are five Honor Flights planned this year with one being a special flight for Purple Heart Recipients sponsored by community donations to WOWO Penny Pitch.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501©3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.
