AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 12 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court Tuesday and Wednesday.
Scott Hutchison of the 300 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Freeman Lambright of the 11000 block of North 700 West-57, Topeka, received a 2 ½-year suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Kristopher King of the 0600 block of C.R. 40, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 96 days, for invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 48 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Dennis Myers of the 9000 block of Terry Lake Road, Hamilton, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except five days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 360 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jon Kelly of the 800 block of South Chestnut Street, Owosso, Michigan, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 355 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Charles Miller of Ashley was sentenced to four days in jail for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Artie Collins Jr. of the 700 block of Janie Street, Auburn, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Ball of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was sentenced to 112 days in jail, with credit for 56 days served, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Logan Jones of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, received a 120 day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for domestic battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Alison Daler of the 2900 block of C.R. 15, Auburn, received a 90 day suspended sentence and 90 days of probation for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Lorinda Baird of the 400 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kesean Richardson of the 900 block of Ridgewood Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
