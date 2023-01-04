AUBURN — DeKalb County 4-H enrollment is open through May 15.
If you have not heard of 4-H, it is one of the largest youth development organizations in the United States and can be found in all 92 of Indiana’s counties. 4-H provides youth in grades K-12 with a wide variety of ways to be involved in the program. The purpose of the 4-H program is to provide youth with hands-on learning experiences to help build life skills for the future.
Throughout the year, there are numerous ways youth can be involved through local 4-H clubs, after school programs, camps, workshops, and programs that focus on unique topics. In DeKalb County, 4-H youth can take part in summer judging in over 30 different projects.
In the fall, members can participate in the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair to exhibit livestock. Youth in grades 3-12 are able to join regular 4-H, and youth in grades K-2 are able to join mini 4-H. Check out the Purdue Extension DeKalb County 4-H Facebook page and DeKalb County Purdue Extension for more information regarding the program.
If you are interested in enrolling in the 4-H program, visit v2.4honline.com.
The enrollment fee is $25 fee per child to enroll (up to three children, $10 for each additional child). If you have any questions, please contact the Purdue Extension – DeKalb County office at 925-2562. New adult volunteers are always welcome to help grow the program! For more information, contact extension office.
Important 4-H dates:
• DeKalb County 4-H Junior Leaders kick-off party, 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Butler Bowl, 634 E. Main St. This is open to anyone in grades 6-12.
• Let’s Get Crafty: Spring break Minecraft program, 10 a.m. to noon, April 3, 5 and 7, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn. 4-H enrollment not required. Registration opens in February.
• 4H online project/4-H registration deadline is May 15.
• Art in a Digital Age, 2-4 p.m. May 6, 13, 20 and 27, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn. 4-H enrollment not required. Registration opens in March.
• Art 101: Embracing Your Creative Mess, 6-8 p.m. May 23, 25, 30 and June 1, DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. 4-H enrollment not required. Registration opens in March.
• Escape room builders: Learn to make your own escape room, 2-4 p.m. June 20, 22, 27 and 29, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn. Registration opens in May.
• Northeast Indiana 4-H Camp for grades 3-6, June 7-9. Registration opens in March.
• DeKalb County 4-H Summer Judging, July 17-20.
• DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, Sept. 25-30.
