Today

SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Wednesday

Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Thursday

Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Low Vision Support Group, 1:15 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m., Heimach Center,

Free community meal, starting at 5:30 pm followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Friday

SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Friday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn. Adults of all ages are welcome and may bring snacks to share. Enter under the east portico. Chris Goodman, the new facilitator, welcomes former players and new players to the weekly event.

Spaghetti dinner, St. Mark Lutheran Church, St. Joe, 5-7 p.m., freewill offering.

Monday

Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Nutrition presentation, 6 p.m., Waterloo Grant Township Public Library. The program will offer information on nutrient-dense food, eating for disease prevention, foods that keep you full, foods that heal and healthy food swaps.

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Grandparents’ and Caregivers Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Free community meal, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Friday, Feb. 28

SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Giving Back, making pads for cancer patients, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Friday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn. Adults of all ages are welcome and may bring snacks to share. Enter under the east portico, and the game room is on the left. Chris Goodman, the new facilitator, welcomes former players and new players to the weekly event.

Saturday, Feb. 29

State legislators will meet with constituents at 9 a.m. at the Auburn City Hall Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn. Sen. Susan Glick, Sen. Dennis Kruse and Rep. Ben Smaltz will share updates on this year’s legislative session and answer questions.

Tuesday, March 3

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Wednesday, March 4

Lenten luncheon, noon, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4099 C.R. 59, Butler, with Dean Blimline of the Butler United Methodist Church speaking.

Friday, March 6

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Sunday, March 8

Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.

Monday, March 9

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Tuesday, March 10

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Friday, March 13

Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Tuesday, March 17

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Friday, March 20

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Saturday, March 21

Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.

Monday, March 23

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Tuesday, March 24

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Friday, March 27

Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Tuesday, March 31

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Friday, April 3

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Tuesday, April 7

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Friday, April 10

Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.

Sunday, April 12

Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.

Monday, April 13

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Tuesday, April 14

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Saturday, April 18

Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.

Tuesday, April 21

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Tuesday, April 28

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Friday, April 24

Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.

Monday, Aprll 27

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Tuesday, May 5

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Friday, May 8

Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna

Monday, May 11

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Tuesday, May 12

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Tuesday, May 19

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Tuesday, May 26

Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.

Monday, June 8

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, June 22

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, July 13

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, July 27

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, Aug. 10

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, Aug. 24

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, Sept. 14

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, Sept. 28

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, Oct. 12

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, Oct. 26

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, Nov. 9

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, Nov. 23

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Monday, Dec. 28

Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.