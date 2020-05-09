WATERLOO — Employees from across the entire DeKalb Central school district have come together to honor the DeKalb High School Class of 2020 graduating seniors.
The message, “Congratulations DeKalb Class of 2020. We are proud of you” is on display on two large billboards — one on South Wayne Street in Auburn and on U.S. 6 at the interchange with Interstate 69. The billboards were financed entirely by donations district employees gave to support the project.
High school Principal Marcus Wagner said the idea for the billboard messages came out of conversations he and Superintendent Steve Teders were having about how to creatively honor this year’s graduating class.
Parents already had organized a yard sign project recognizing the students, and the idea of billboards was another option for using signs to spread the congratulatory message, Wagner explained.
“We put out an email, district-wide, asking employees for donations. We were able to raise enough,” Wagner said.
Wagner said he appreciates the efforts of the entire district in helping to honor the students.
“The entire district came together to honor and support the seniors. Everyone came together,” Wagner said.
