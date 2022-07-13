AUBURN — New development within the city continues to move forward with two new restaurants and an urgent care facility along 7th Street.
The Auburn Plan Commission approved development plans for Auburn Shoppes and a planned construction of a new Pizza Hut.
The former Days Inn location was razed in the past couple of weeks to make way for Auburn Shoppes, which will feature a new restaurant and urgent care facility. The two tenant retail building is being constructed by Auburn Holdings LLC. The retail space will be 7,698 square feet. The restaurant will include an outdoor dining area and drive-through.
Auburn Shoppes will include a McAlister’s Deli and WellNow urgent care facility.
“The building is a well designed building,” said Jim Cadoret, Auburn City Planner. His department had no issue with the current development plan.
The development’s only hurdle, as the motel structure has been demolished, is approval from the DeKalb County Drainage Board.
The McAlister’s Deli will be 3,584 square feet with 24 parking spaces. The medical building will include seven treatment rooms and a total of 21 parking spaces, with four Americans Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant parking spaces for both businesses.
During the public comment portion of the public hearing Tuesday night, the only question was raised from Kevin Webb, president of the Auburn Common Council and a resident of the city.
“I am OK with the project, but I am on a mission to increase the number of handicap parking spots we require,” Webb said. “I don’t think four spots is enough, especially with one of the businesses being a doctor’s office.”
Cadoret said the minimum ADA required spots for the project is three, so the developer has already installed one more space than the minimum.
Webb’s argument was that more and more handicap people are visiting local retail establishments and restaurants and it is often hard to find handicap accessible parking at area businesses.
His inquiry won’t delay the project, but the plan commission agreed to look at the issue and potentially make a change in its requirement, which is currently just a compliance with ADA standards.
The new Pizza Hut building will be constructed in the parking lot to the west of the current building, owned by Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne Inc. The current location was constructed in 1976 and is just over 4,000 square feet.
Michael Vodde, project engineer with Anderson Surveying Inc., said the new restaurant will replace the old, outdated structure. The current location will also remain open while construction is underway, with plans of only having to close the existing facility for a short period of time.
“Keeping the building open while you are building another building 20 feet away is a challenge,” Vodde said.
The new restaurant will be 3,850 square feet and feature a drive-through pick-up lane. The restaurant will include 25 parking spaces and four ADA compliant spaces. There will be interconnectivity between adjacent parking lots. A new drive-way has been proposed allowing for easier access to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.